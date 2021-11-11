Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Acquires £8,256.30 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Javier Ferrán acquired 219 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,770 ($49.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,256.30 ($10,786.91).

Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Javier Ferrán bought 234 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,542 ($46.28) per share, for a total transaction of £8,288.28 ($10,828.69).

On Thursday, September 23rd, Javier Ferrán bought 25,000 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,525 ($46.05) per share, for a total transaction of £881,250 ($1,151,358.77).

On Friday, September 10th, Javier Ferrán bought 237 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,494 ($45.65) per share, for a total transaction of £8,280.78 ($10,818.89).

DGE opened at GBX 3,791 ($49.53) on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,693 ($35.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,364.10 ($57.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £88.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,559.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,472.48.

A number of research firms have commented on DGE. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) price objective on Diageo in a report on Monday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) price objective on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,755 ($49.06).

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

