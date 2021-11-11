dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) Coverage Initiated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 56.40% from the company’s previous close.

DMYQ has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of DMYQ opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $10.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 28,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV during the 3rd quarter worth about $781,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,148,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,586,000. 50.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV

dMY Technology Group, Inc IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

