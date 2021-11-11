Sprott (NYSE:SII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sprott (NYSE:SII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprott Inc. is an alternative asset manager as well as precious metal investor. It provide investors with specialized investment strategies which include Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities and Brokerage, through its subsidiaries in Canada, the US and Asia. Sprott Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Sprott stock opened at $45.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sprott has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $47.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 2.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Sprott by 4.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sprott by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprott by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

