Michael Cotoia Sells 16,466 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) CEO Michael Cotoia sold 16,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,690,728.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Cotoia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Michael Cotoia sold 33,784 shares of TechTarget stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $3,398,670.40.

TechTarget stock opened at $101.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.97. TechTarget, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.58 and a fifty-two week high of $106.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in TechTarget by 23.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,511,000 after buying an additional 786,259 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TechTarget by 186.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,078,000 after buying an additional 263,197 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in TechTarget by 51.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 689,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,375,000 after buying an additional 234,877 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in TechTarget in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,537,000. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in TechTarget by 52.0% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 399,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after buying an additional 136,722 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

