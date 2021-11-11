Credit Suisse AG Has $4.78 Million Holdings in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) by 291.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,730 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.43% of Design Therapeutics worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSGN. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Design Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Design Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Design Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Design Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of DSGN opened at $18.93 on Thursday. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average of $19.39.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arsani William acquired 40,000 shares of Design Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

