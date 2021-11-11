Amundi Invests $132,000 in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Amundi bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,028,000 after acquiring an additional 155,250 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $634,000. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $280,195.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,507 shares of company stock worth $747,595. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $18.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.73. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $39.12.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALLO. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

