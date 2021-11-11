Amundi Buys Shares of 24,179 Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Amundi bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 138,857 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,762,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after buying an additional 34,639 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 15,907 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at $1,724,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 118.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,372 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 264,359 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.84. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $8.29.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDEV. MKM Partners raised Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist boosted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.53.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 9,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $63,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $44,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,714 over the last three months. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.