1,793 Shares in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Bought by Amundi

Amundi bought a new position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Allakos by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Allakos by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Allakos by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in Allakos by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Allakos during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allakos alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.09.

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $84.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.66. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 0.71. Allakos Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.41 and a 52-week high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allakos news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 34.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.