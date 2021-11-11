Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $14.39 Million Stock Holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 602.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,326 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $14,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCVL. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at $6,286,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 303.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after buying an additional 60,355 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 23,730 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,339,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,246,000. Institutional investors own 35.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCVL. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $39.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.16. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $42.83.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $332.23 million during the quarter. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 32.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 7.32%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $56,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

