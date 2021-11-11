Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $14.09 Million Stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,996 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Univar Solutions worth $14,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,941,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 856,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after purchasing an additional 320,070 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after purchasing an additional 81,621 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,574,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,389,000 after purchasing an additional 828,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

In other news, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $1,427,577.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions stock opened at $28.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $29.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.90.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.