Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 7,715 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $6,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 14.3% in the first quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 5.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 31.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 7.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

In other news, Director Brent Drever sold 453,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $7,708,157.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer acquired 5,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,060,494 shares in the company, valued at $137,834,447.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $749.59 million, a PE ratio of 98.22 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.41. Vital Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $33.49.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Vital Farms had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VITL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Vital Farms Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VITL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.