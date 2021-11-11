Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 565,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515,607 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $14,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 147,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 217,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000.

VRP opened at $26.11 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $26.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.25.

