CIBC Increases InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Price Target to C$19.50

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

IIPZF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

IIPZF stock opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.30.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.