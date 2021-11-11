Credit Suisse Group Increases Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target to $49.00

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an in-line rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.55.

Green Plains stock opened at $40.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.69. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $44.27.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $746.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.46 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Plains will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Plains news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $82,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 8.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Green Plains by 12.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,497,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,903,000 after purchasing an additional 170,580 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Green Plains by 18.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Green Plains by 25.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Green Plains by 1.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

