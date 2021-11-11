Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $100.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.69. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $70.69 and a 52-week high of $101.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Ingredion during the first quarter worth about $16,713,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 0.9% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 534,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Ingredion by 5.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Ingredion by 1.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,000,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 273,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

