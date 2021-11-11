Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at JMP Securities

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 314.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OCUL. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.01. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $553.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.86.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 318.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

