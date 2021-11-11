The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Rating Increased to Buy at Guggenheim

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) was upgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $146.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $136.00. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SJM. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

NYSE:SJM opened at $127.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $110.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.52.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 30,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

