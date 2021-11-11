Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $14.98 Million Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,684 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 193,418 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.47% of Simmons First National worth $14,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SFNC. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SFNC. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

SFNC stock opened at $32.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.54. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $18.68 and a one year high of $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $193.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

