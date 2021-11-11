Marshall Wace LLP Has $265.26 Million Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,732,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,099 shares during the quarter. Biohaven Pharmaceutical comprises about 1.2% of Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $265,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.87 per share, for a total transaction of $614,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BHVN opened at $120.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.92. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $151.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BHVN. UBS Group cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.82.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.