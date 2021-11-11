Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Position Cut by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,001 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Roku were worth $78,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROKU. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 48.3% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 150.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 416.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $274.60 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $217.69 and a one year high of $490.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 135.27, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $319.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.52.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 5,093 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total transaction of $1,823,395.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,622,982.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.40, for a total value of $31,314,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,578,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 512,951 shares of company stock valued at $170,431,867 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $389.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Roku from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.21.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

