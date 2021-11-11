Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,593,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660,947 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.66% of Cocrystal Pharma worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 42,928 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 52,970 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 56,344 shares during the last quarter. 24.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of Cocrystal Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COCP. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cocrystal Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of COCP stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.13. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $3.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

