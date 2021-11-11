Marshall Wace LLP Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 259.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,200 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 0.6% of Marshall Wace LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Danaher worth $131,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $302.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $312.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.76. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $215.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 692,723 shares of company stock valued at $214,345,054. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.36.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

