Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.09 Million Position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.67% of Franklin Covey worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $46.90 on Thursday. Franklin Covey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.89. The stock has a market cap of $663.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.84.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Franklin Covey Profile

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

