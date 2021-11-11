Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 55.2% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 94,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 33,772 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ocean Bio-Chem in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocean Bio-Chem alerts:

Shares of OBCI opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $106.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79. Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $15.40.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 24.45%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Ocean Bio-Chem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

About Ocean Bio-Chem

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.