Liam Ratcliffe Sells 24,923 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 24,923 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $2,275,469.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Liam Ratcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arvinas alerts:

On Monday, November 8th, Liam Ratcliffe sold 81,054 shares of Arvinas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $7,655,550.30.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $86.97 on Thursday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $108.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 1.91.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($3.07). The firm had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Arvinas by 2,458.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 33,042 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,066,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $930,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,076,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arvinas by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,870,000 after purchasing an additional 53,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARVN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.