Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.57% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shore Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company engages in the business of banking through its two subsidiaries, The Centreville National Bank of Maryland and The Talbot Bank of Easton, Maryland. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

SHBI stock opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.93. Shore Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $23.19.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.53 million during the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 8.65%. On average, analysts predict that Shore Bancshares will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 762.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 37.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the first quarter worth $197,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the second quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

