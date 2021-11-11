Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

KMMPF has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.75 to C$26.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMMPF opened at $18.25 on Monday. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $18.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average of $16.70.

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

