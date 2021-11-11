EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target Raised to $207.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $177.00 to $207.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EGP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.90.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

NYSE:EGP opened at $200.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.28. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $130.93 and a twelve month high of $201.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.11, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares in the company, valued at $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 5.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 21.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.