Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr Buys 1,000,000 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

KKR opened at $76.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.51. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KKR. Argus upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.64.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

