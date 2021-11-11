Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $997.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) to post $997.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $984.46 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted sales of $745.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year sales of $3.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.27.

Shares of HZNP opened at $108.19 on Thursday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $66.41 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.58 and a 200-day moving average of $101.89.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $5,515,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 23,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $2,507,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,025,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,832 shares of company stock worth $22,521,442. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 198,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,308,000 after buying an additional 85,836 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,406,000 after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 867,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,212 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth approximately $15,911,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

