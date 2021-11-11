National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,445 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.32% of National Beverage worth $13,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 3.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 165.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 23,502 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 87.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 106.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 876,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,888,000 after acquiring an additional 452,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $60.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.10. National Beverage Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.73 and a 1-year high of $98.21. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.03.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. National Beverage had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $311.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.