Northern Trust Corp Has $14.02 Million Holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,485,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811,792 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $14,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 0.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWG stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.84. NatWest Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 20.08%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NatWest Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Investec raised NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.79.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

