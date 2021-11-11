Northern Trust Corp Acquires 3,060 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 515,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $13,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 33.7% during the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 141,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 35,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,836,000 after acquiring an additional 20,579 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,192,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,452,000 after acquiring an additional 109,648 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 63,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,545,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,457,000 after purchasing an additional 102,407 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Varex Imaging stock opened at $27.98 on Thursday. Varex Imaging Co. has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average is $26.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.18, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

