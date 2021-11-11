HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.61% of HomeStreet worth $13,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in HomeStreet by 288.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 22,944 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in HomeStreet by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in HomeStreet by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 221,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,778,000 after acquiring an additional 16,003 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 347.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after buying an additional 116,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

HMST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush upgraded HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $51.21 on Thursday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $52.46. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.66.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 18.94%.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

