Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $225.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $218.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TTWO. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $182.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.54 and its 200-day moving average is $169.92. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.61. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $144.58 and a 52-week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

