Insider Selling: ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Sells $3,582,334.80 in Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 26,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $3,582,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rohit Kapoor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Rohit Kapoor sold 16,119 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $2,059,202.25.

On Thursday, October 14th, Rohit Kapoor sold 20,000 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $2,495,000.00.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $133.97 on Thursday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.39 and a 1 year high of $138.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.88.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. ExlService’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ExlService by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after buying an additional 45,001 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in ExlService by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in ExlService by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,653,000 after purchasing an additional 266,227 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in ExlService by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,790,000 after purchasing an additional 16,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

