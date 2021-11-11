Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 68.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749,179 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Brookfield Renewable worth $14,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 1.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 26,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

BEPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $40.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.36. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

