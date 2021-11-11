Finning International (TSE:FTT) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$40.00 to C$43.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Finning International traded as high as C$40.22 and last traded at C$39.71, with a volume of 138688 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$37.92.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$41.50 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.84. The company has a market cap of C$5.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.54.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

