Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,462,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.07% of Vroom worth $61,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vroom by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927,772 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Vroom by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,132,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,882,000 after acquiring an additional 595,526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vroom by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,457,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,021,000 after acquiring an additional 889,998 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,219,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vroom by 331.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,898,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,454 shares in the last quarter.

VRM stock opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.32. Vroom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $53.33. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

VRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.73.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

