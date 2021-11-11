Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dine Brands Global, Inc. is a full-service dining company. It operates and franchises restaurants under both the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP brands. The company’s Applebee’s restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. Dine Brands Global, Inc. formerly known as Dine Equity Inc., is headquartered in Glendale, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $85.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 2.04. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $55.95 and a 12-month high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $228.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 100.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

