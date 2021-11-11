Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Lifted to “Outperform” at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $33.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DISCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Sunday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Discovery from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.91.

DISCA stock opened at $27.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day moving average is $29.18.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discovery will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Discovery by 6,057.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,391 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,499,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,323 shares in the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the second quarter worth $53,026,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 10,736.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,108,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

