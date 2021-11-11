CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet cut CDK Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDK Global has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.20.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $42.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.29. CDK Global has a 12-month low of $39.78 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.28.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a return on equity of 119.09% and a net margin of 61.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 12,080.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 344.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

