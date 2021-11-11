Northern Trust Corp Acquires 158,069 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 15.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,181,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,069 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $14,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 382,842 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 121.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 447.8% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 58,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 47,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 318,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.52. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $14.05.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.99 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRDO shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet cut Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $312,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.