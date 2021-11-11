Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,756 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.16% of Zumiez worth $14,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 406.4% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 160,190 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 128,555 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 380,895 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $18,660,000 after acquiring an additional 112,152 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 603,955 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $29,588,000 after acquiring an additional 109,808 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,018 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 89,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 324,241 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 82,754 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

ZUMZ opened at $51.08 on Thursday. Zumiez Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $52.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.73.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $268.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.51 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.33%. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $104,261.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

