LPL Financial LLC Sells 468 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of ITT by 410.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 55,822 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ITT by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at $979,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,037,000 after acquiring an additional 33,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITT shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $103.89 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.43.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. ITT’s payout ratio is 38.43%.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

