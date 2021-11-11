LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,688 Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BGFV. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 13.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 21,895 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 16.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after buying an additional 16,978 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGFV opened at $38.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.63. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $42.70. The firm has a market cap of $860.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average is $25.74.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 39.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

