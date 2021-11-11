iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.67% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000.

NYSEARCA IAK opened at $83.64 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a one year low of $62.89 and a one year high of $85.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.05.

