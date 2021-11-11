Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $15,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 5.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 72,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the second quarter valued at $474,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the second quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KIDS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, CFO Fred Hite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,221 shares of company stock worth $639,817 over the last 90 days. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KIDS opened at $67.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.91 and a beta of 0.73. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $73.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.63.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OrthoPediatrics Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS).

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.