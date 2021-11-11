Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,032 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $13,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the second quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Badger Meter by 1,397.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

NYSE:BMI opened at $109.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24 and a beta of 0.75. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $75.20 and a one year high of $111.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.36.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $128.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

In other news, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,654 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $598,080.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,383.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $244,571.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,349.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.