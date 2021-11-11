State Street Corp Has $63.55 Million Stock Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,939,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.97% of Delek US worth $63,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Delek US by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,430,000 after purchasing an additional 359,152 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 31.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,669,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,954,000 after buying an additional 1,110,975 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,064,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after buying an additional 20,457 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 3.4% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,410,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,505,000 after buying an additional 45,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 11.5% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,278,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,637,000 after buying an additional 131,335 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $6,933,082.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $774,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 413,626 shares of company stock worth $7,718,460. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.52. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

DK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.73.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

